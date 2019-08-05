Reviewing Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.08 N/A 2.29 72.86

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vital Therapies Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $217.33, which is potential 23.82% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares and 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.