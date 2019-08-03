Reviewing Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 393.85 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vital Therapies Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Insiders held roughly 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

Summary

Vital Therapies Inc. beats Prothena Corporation plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.