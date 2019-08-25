Reviewing Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vital Therapies Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vital Therapies Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 136.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.