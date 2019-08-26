Reviewing Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.12 N/A 0.10 39.39

Demonstrates Vital Therapies Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vital Therapies Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Vital Therapies Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.