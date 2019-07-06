Reviewing Vistra Energy Corp. (VST)’s and Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)’s results

Both Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) and Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy Corp. 25 0.97 N/A 0.90 27.37 Fortis Inc. 36 0.00 N/A 1.73 21.71

Demonstrates Vistra Energy Corp. and Fortis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Fortis Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Vistra Energy Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Vistra Energy Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Fortis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vistra Energy Corp. and Fortis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8% Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vistra Energy Corp. and Fortis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Fortis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vistra Energy Corp.’s consensus price target is $34.33, while its potential upside is 52.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vistra Energy Corp. and Fortis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 59.29% respectively. Vistra Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.55% of Fortis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vistra Energy Corp. -2.74% -5.73% -6.24% 1.74% 6.06% 7.03% Fortis Inc. 1.79% -0.27% 5.43% 8.51% 13.58% 12.35%

For the past year Vistra Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortis Inc.

Summary

Vistra Energy Corp. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Fortis Inc.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.