Reviewing Visteon Corporation (VC)’s and Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s results

Both Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) and Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Parts industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon Corporation 75 1.61 24.81M 4.19 15.71 Unique Fabricating Inc. 3 0.51 6.69M 0.19 13.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Unique Fabricating Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Visteon Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Visteon Corporation is currently more expensive than Unique Fabricating Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Visteon Corporation and Unique Fabricating Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon Corporation 33,275,214.59% 17.8% 4.1% Unique Fabricating Inc. 243,237,347.29% 4% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.83 beta indicates that Visteon Corporation is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Visteon Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unique Fabricating Inc. are 2.7 and 1.9 respectively. Unique Fabricating Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Visteon Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Visteon Corporation and Unique Fabricating Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.2% respectively. 0.5% are Visteon Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Unique Fabricating Inc. has 15.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visteon Corporation 3.68% 16.89% 0.43% -14.25% -42.86% 9.29% Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1%

For the past year Visteon Corporation had bullish trend while Unique Fabricating Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats Unique Fabricating Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.