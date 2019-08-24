Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

We are comparing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 19 19.38 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Zymeworks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 3,628.18% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $22. Competitively the average price target of Zymeworks Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 14.05% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Zymeworks Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 49.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.