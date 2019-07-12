Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s results

Since VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.