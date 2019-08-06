Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

Both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 6.46% respectively. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Motif Bio plc

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.