Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 36.60 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Morphic Holding Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22 is VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3,040.61%. Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus target price and a 77.88% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.