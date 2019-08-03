Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 3,577.09%. Competitively the consensus price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 69.68% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 59.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.