Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

Since VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.33 beta indicates that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 133.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.44 which is 144.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.