Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.92 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.48 beta. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

The consensus price target of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 4,436.08%. Competitively the consensus price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $69.17, which is potential 85.49% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.