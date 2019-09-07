Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.48 beta indicates that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 14.8%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.