Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 20.81 N/A -1.93 0.00

Demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.48 shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2,291.30% and an $22 consensus price target. On the other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s potential upside is 42.07% and its consensus price target is $18. Based on the data shown earlier, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 70.9%. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cytokinetics Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.