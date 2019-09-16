Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

This is a contrast between VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 187.63 N/A -4.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 24.7% respectively. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.