Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

Since VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,443,918,038.61% -644.7% -266.1% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,713,839,547.14% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.