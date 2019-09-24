Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s results

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.00 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.48 beta indicates that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.4% and 60.9% respectively. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 0.27% stronger performance.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.