Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 43 0.00 21.82M -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,443,918,038.61% -644.7% -266.1% AnaptysBio Inc. 51,005,142.59% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 17 and 17 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 1,829.82% upside potential. Competitively AnaptysBio Inc. has an average price target of $75, with potential upside of 112.83%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 0%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has weaker performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.