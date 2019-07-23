Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Alkermes plc 29 3.14 N/A -1.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Volatility and Risk

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 133.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Alkermes plc’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Alkermes plc which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

Meanwhile, Alkermes plc’s average price target is $29.6, while its potential upside is 29.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.9% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Alkermes plc has weaker performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.