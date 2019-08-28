Reviewing VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.49 N/A -1.34 0.00

Demonstrates VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.48 beta indicates that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.7 beta is the reason why it is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 3,363.48% for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $22. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 average target price and a 160.77% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ADMA Biologics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ADMA Biologics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.