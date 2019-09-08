Reviewing Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ)’s and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)’s results

As Gold businesses, Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vista Gold Corp. and NovaGold Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8% NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% -67.6% -41.4%

Volatility and Risk

Vista Gold Corp. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.48. NovaGold Resources Inc.’s 122.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.22 beta.

Liquidity

Vista Gold Corp. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 76.6 and has 76.6 Quick Ratio. NovaGold Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vista Gold Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.9% of Vista Gold Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.3% of NovaGold Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp. shares. Competitively, 23.8% are NovaGold Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22% NovaGold Resources Inc. -3.44% 10.38% 55.81% 61.1% 44.16% 56.2%

For the past year Vista Gold Corp. was more bullish than NovaGold Resources Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors NovaGold Resources Inc. beats Vista Gold Corp.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.