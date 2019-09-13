Reviewing Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Vista Gold Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vista Gold Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.50% -43.80% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Vista Gold Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold Corp. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Vista Gold Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 1.67 2.54

As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 118.53%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vista Gold Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Vista Gold Corp. has stronger performance than Vista Gold Corp.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vista Gold Corp. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp.’s rivals have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vista Gold Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vista Gold Corp.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold Corp. is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.48. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp.’s rivals are 36.71% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Dividends

Vista Gold Corp. does not pay a dividend.