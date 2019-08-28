Reviewing Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ)’s and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s results

As Gold companies, Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Coeur Mining Inc. 4 2.03 N/A -0.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8% Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold Corp.’s current beta is -0.48 and it happens to be 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coeur Mining Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Vista Gold Corp.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, Coeur Mining Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Vista Gold Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Coeur Mining Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Coeur Mining Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Coeur Mining Inc.’s potential downside is -2.87% and its average target price is $5.42.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.9% of Vista Gold Corp. shares and 73.2% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares. About 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Coeur Mining Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22% Coeur Mining Inc. -4.37% 13.86% 34.5% -8.55% -31.95% 2.91%

For the past year Vista Gold Corp. was more bullish than Coeur Mining Inc.

Summary

Coeur Mining Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vista Gold Corp.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.