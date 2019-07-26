Reviewing Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)’s and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 3 0.06 N/A -0.92 0.00 Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Demonstrates Vislink Technologies Inc. and Nokia Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vislink Technologies Inc. and Nokia Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -128.9% -47.9% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -4% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Vislink Technologies Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Nokia Corporation’s beta is 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Nokia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Vislink Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vislink Technologies Inc. and Nokia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Nokia Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 40.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vislink Technologies Inc. and Nokia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 7.4% respectively. About 5.2% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. -17.12% -29.95% -32.94% -51.23% -73.17% -26.69% Nokia Corporation -4.22% -15.43% -24.53% -18.74% -24.29% -18.04%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Nokia Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nokia Corporation beats Vislink Technologies Inc.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.