Reviewing Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)’s and Its Rivals results

As Communication Equipment company, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
7.4% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Vislink Technologies Inc. has 5.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Vislink Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-128.90%
|-47.90%
|Industry Average
|5.95%
|37.09%
|7.17%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Vislink Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|86.18M
|1.45B
|77.66
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Vislink Technologies Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|2.14
|2.53
|2.66
As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.82%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vislink Technologies Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|-17.12%
|-29.95%
|-32.94%
|-51.23%
|-73.17%
|-26.69%
|Industry Average
|4.03%
|14.75%
|18.48%
|20.76%
|34.73%
|31.70%
For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Vislink Technologies Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Vislink Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vislink Technologies Inc.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.81 shows that Vislink Technologies Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Vislink Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat Vislink Technologies Inc.
