Reviewing Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)’s and Its Rivals results

As Communication Equipment company, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Vislink Technologies Inc. has 5.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vislink Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -128.90% -47.90% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Vislink Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Vislink Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.14 2.53 2.66

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vislink Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. -17.12% -29.95% -32.94% -51.23% -73.17% -26.69% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Vislink Technologies Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Vislink Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that Vislink Technologies Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Vislink Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat Vislink Technologies Inc.