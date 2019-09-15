Reviewing Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)’s and Its Competitors results

As Communication Equipment company, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Vislink Technologies Inc. has 14.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Vislink Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.20% -49.20% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Vislink Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Vislink Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 70.67%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vislink Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Vislink Technologies Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Vislink Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Vislink Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Vislink Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vislink Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Vislink Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.