Reviewing Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)’s and Its Competitors results

As Communication Equipment company, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Vislink Technologies Inc. has 14.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Vislink Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-149.20%
|-49.20%
|Industry Average
|4.18%
|33.29%
|7.44%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Vislink Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|68.17M
|1.63B
|102.47
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Vislink Technologies Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|1.96
|2.71
As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 70.67%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vislink Technologies Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Vislink Technologies Inc.
|2.68%
|-31.14%
|-64.09%
|-69.74%
|-82.03%
|-63.02%
|Industry Average
|4.47%
|8.55%
|13.81%
|23.14%
|34.90%
|33.68%
For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Vislink Technologies Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Vislink Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vislink Technologies Inc.
Volatility and Risk
Vislink Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Vislink Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Vislink Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Vislink Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.