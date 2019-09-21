Reviewing Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)’s and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s results

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.28 N/A -8.70 0.00 Ciena Corporation 40 1.73 N/A 1.28 35.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Vislink Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ciena Corporation is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vislink Technologies Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Ciena Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Ciena Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vislink Technologies Inc. and Ciena Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ciena Corporation 0 2 9 2.82

Meanwhile, Ciena Corporation’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 23.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vislink Technologies Inc. and Ciena Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 96.5%. About 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Ciena Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Ciena Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats Vislink Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.