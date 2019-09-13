Reviewing Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG)’s and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s results

This is a contrast between Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group Inc. 37 1.57 N/A 1.99 20.51 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 262 3.78 N/A 9.67 30.11

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Precision Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

4 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vishay Precision Group Inc. Its rival Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s average price target is $296.5, while its potential downside is -5.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 85.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Vishay Precision Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67%

For the past year Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats Vishay Precision Group Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.