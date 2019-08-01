Reviewing Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG)’s and Its Rivals results

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Vishay Precision Group Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Vishay Precision Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.40% 8.20% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Vishay Precision Group Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group Inc. N/A 37 20.51 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Vishay Precision Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Vishay Precision Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.18 1.82 2.67

With consensus price target of $51, Vishay Precision Group Inc. has a potential upside of 23.28%. The potential upside of the competitors is 41.73%. Given Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vishay Precision Group Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vishay Precision Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Precision Group Inc. -1.57% -0.12% 9.28% 24.4% 4.86% 34.77% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Vishay Precision Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Vishay Precision Group Inc. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Vishay Precision Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Vishay Precision Group Inc.