Reviewing Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG)’s and Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s results

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and Hurco Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group Inc. 36 1.79 N/A 1.75 23.04 Hurco Companies Inc. 38 0.76 N/A 3.68 10.48

Table 1 demonstrates Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Hurco Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hurco Companies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Precision Group Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Hurco Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Hurco Companies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 8.2% Hurco Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 8.1%

Risk & Volatility

Vishay Precision Group Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hurco Companies Inc. has a 0.68 beta which is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hurco Companies Inc. are 3.5 and 1.7 respectively. Vishay Precision Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hurco Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vishay Precision Group Inc. and Hurco Companies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hurco Companies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$51 is Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of Vishay Precision Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.5% of Hurco Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.1% are Hurco Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Precision Group Inc. 2.1% 6.81% 20.33% 12.85% 12.73% 33.31% Hurco Companies Inc. -1.21% -4.15% -4.11% -8.68% -15.5% 7.93%

For the past year Vishay Precision Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hurco Companies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Vishay Precision Group Inc. beats Hurco Companies Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brand names. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.