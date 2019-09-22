Reviewing Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)’s and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s results

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) and Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 17 0.84 N/A 2.46 6.91 Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 1 12.44 N/A -3.69 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0.00% 25.3% 11% Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0.00% 202.2% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares and 11.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Intertechnology Inc. -2.02% 2.41% -13.04% -12.14% -32.14% -5.61% Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. -17.38% -22.36% -48.24% -72.03% -79.59% -73.67%

For the past year Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in five segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, power modules, and IGBTs. The Optoelectronic segment provides standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/ignitors, networks/arrays, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The companyÂ’s semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, power supplies, aerospace, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.