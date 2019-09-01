Reviewing Visa Inc. (V)’s and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s results

Both Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa Inc. 165 17.94 N/A 4.65 38.26 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 1.94 5.46

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Visa Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Visa Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Visa Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Visa Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 14.9% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 68.5% 18.5%

Liquidity

Visa Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Visa Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Visa Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 4.29% for Visa Inc. with average price target of $188.57. Meanwhile, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 75.61%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than Visa Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of Visa Inc. shares and 49.3% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Visa Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.64% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -3.81% -9.4% -17.83% 12.29% -13.75% 46.21%

For the past year Visa Inc. was less bullish than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Visa Inc. beats LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.