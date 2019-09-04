Reviewing Virtusa Corporation (VRTU)’s and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa Corporation 47 0.90 N/A 0.34 130.64 Switch Inc. 12 9.58 N/A 0.08 171.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Virtusa Corporation and Switch Inc. Switch Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtusa Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Virtusa Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1% Switch Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Virtusa Corporation are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Switch Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Virtusa Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Switch Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Virtusa Corporation shares and 62.1% of Switch Inc. shares. About 5.5% of Virtusa Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are Switch Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91% Switch Inc. -1.31% 3.04% 25.76% 65.89% 4.06% 93.86%

For the past year Virtusa Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Switch Inc.

Summary

Virtusa Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Switch Inc.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.