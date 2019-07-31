Reviewing Virtusa Corporation (VRTU)’s and Its Rivals results

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Virtusa Corporation has 89.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 56.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Virtusa Corporation has 4.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Virtusa Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 1.60% 0.60% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Virtusa Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa Corporation N/A 49 204.53 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Virtusa Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Virtusa Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.77 2.46 2.63

The rivals have a potential upside of 59.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Virtusa Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtusa Corporation 2.92% -2.1% 4.29% 11.13% 9.16% 27.26% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Virtusa Corporation has weaker performance than Virtusa Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Virtusa Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Virtusa Corporation’s rivals have 2.11 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Virtusa Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Virtusa Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Virtusa Corporation has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Virtusa Corporation’s rivals are 17.68% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

Virtusa Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Virtusa Corporation’s rivals beat Virtusa Corporation.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.