Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 109 1.21 6.56M 7.82 13.71 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,013,934.73% 12.9% 2.4% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s average target price is $114.67, while its potential upside is 2.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.