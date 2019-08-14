Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.19 N/A 7.82 13.71 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.67 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victory Capital Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 19.61% at a $114.67 average price target. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 27.71% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Victory Capital Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 69.5% respectively. About 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.