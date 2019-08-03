Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s results

We are contrasting Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 105 1.26 N/A 7.82 13.71 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 7.99 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than StoneCastle Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has an average price target of $118, and a 16.82% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats StoneCastle Financial Corp. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.