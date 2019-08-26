Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

This is a contrast between Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.29 N/A 7.82 13.71 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.13 N/A 0.28 81.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $114.67, while its potential upside is 10.87%. Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 65.48%. The information presented earlier suggests that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. looks more robust than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.