Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.56 N/A 7.82 13.71 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.93 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a -6.66% downside potential and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.