Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s results

We are contrasting Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 102 1.37 N/A 7.82 15.07 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$118 is Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 8.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.3% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund -0.86% -0.17% 0.48% -1.38% 0.82% 3.67%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 9 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.