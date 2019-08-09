Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.18 N/A 7.82 13.71 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.25 N/A 6.52 15.04

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Northern Trust Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Northern Trust Corporation has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

$114.67 is Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 20.73%. Northern Trust Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $105.8 average target price and a 17.96% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than Northern Trust Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.