Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s results

Since Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.48 N/A 7.82 13.71 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.47 N/A 6.61 3.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a consensus target price of $114.67, and a -4.13% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 24.92%. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Northern Trust Corporation -0.28% 0.2% -1.02% -4.24% -6.57% 2.06%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.