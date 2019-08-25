Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.29 N/A 7.82 13.71 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.27 N/A 0.29 30.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation. Great Elm Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Great Elm Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is $114.67, with potential upside of 10.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 29.68% respectively. 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.