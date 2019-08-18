Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s results

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.23 N/A 7.82 13.71 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.61 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Federated Investors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.62 beta means Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s volatility is 62.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Federated Investors Inc. has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Federated Investors Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Federated Investors Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$114.67 is Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 15.59%. Competitively Federated Investors Inc. has an average price target of $31, with potential downside of -3.43%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than Federated Investors Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 91.4% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Federated Investors Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.