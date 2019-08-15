Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)’s results

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.19 N/A 7.82 13.71 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.80 N/A 0.63 23.82

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.38% for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. with average target price of $114.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.