Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ)’s results

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.32 N/A 7.82 13.71 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.40 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 highlights Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is currently more affordable than Clough Global Equity Fund, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 7.48% at a $114.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Clough Global Equity Fund on 9 of the 11 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.