Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s results

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.34 N/A 7.82 13.71 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.92 N/A 0.45 31.38

Demonstrates Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 has Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 6.51% at a $114.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. About 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.02% are BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.