Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)’s results

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.19 N/A 7.82 13.71 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.25 N/A 0.36 40.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Virtus Investment Partners Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has a 20.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 6.68% respectively. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has stronger performance than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.