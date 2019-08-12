Reviewing Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS)’s and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)’s results

Both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.16 N/A 7.82 13.71 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.46 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$114.67 is Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 22.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Virtus Investment Partners Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.6% and 55.65% respectively. About 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.01% are Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Virtus Investment Partners Inc. was more bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.